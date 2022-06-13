The Pendleton office of the National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the region due to heavy rainfall, and minor flooding is already affecting Mill Creek.
The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, and includes portions of Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington — in particular, Walla Walla and Umatilla counties.
Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is expected.
In Walla Walla, the greatest risk appears to be along Mill Creek right now. At about 10 a.m. Monday, June 13, local emergency management agencies reported increases along Mill Creek that will require diversion to Bennington Lake.
Minor flooding is already occurring, with water and ponding on nearby roads, including Mill Creek Road and Kooskooskie, according to the NWS announcement.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.3 inches are expected over the area, the released detailed. "This additional rain will result in minor flooding."
The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Monday morning that it was working to ensure that flows through the city of Walla Walla remained between 1,400 and 1,700 cubic feet per second.
"Walla Walla District Water Management officials will divert excess water into Bennington Lake" to keep the flow down, the release said. "Higher flows are expected to start receding within the next 24 to 48 hours. Water Management officials will continue to monitor the situation."
Visit weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
