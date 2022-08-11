“Freaky.”
That’s the word Milton-Freewater’s city manager, Linda Hall, used to describe the storm that descended on this area late afternoon on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and stayed around to deliver rounds of pounding hail and plenty of wind damage.
The weather event, filled with hours of lightning strikes, had nearly tornado-like qualities, Hall noted the morning after.
“It was like, ‘I’m hitting here, but two blocks over I’m fine,’” she said.
Hall was still receiving damage reports as of 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug, 11, but had already been apprised of high winds and flash flooding inside and outside the city.
“We had all our crews out— water, sewer, street and electric. They were out all night, and they are still out. We have lots of reports of sheared-off power poles and downed trees.”
And with the power poles went power lines, officials said.
Electricity failed primarily for people living along Highway 11 on the northern boundary of Umatilla County, although power flickered multiple times in town over several hours.
City crews were split up and sent out to get customers back online as quickly as possible, Hall said, noting employees were at that moment helping fix a tilted power pole belonging to Bonneville Power Administration.
Then there was the flooding.
“We had some of the highest amounts of stormwater runoff we have ever seen,” she said.
In one instance, such a quantity of water was running down County Road on the edge of town, the torrent was threatening to flood the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Quick-thinking staff was able to divert that potentially catastrophic event, even as the rain sustained its outpouring, Hall said.
“It was very scary.”
The saving grace, so far, is that no homes appear to have been lost or people injured in the storm, she said.
Many of the trees lost Wednesday evening were fruit-bearing. One orchardist reported hearing and seeing apple orchards rendered completely unmarketable by the confluence of effects, especially the flurries of hail that increased in size and density throughout the evening.
It was the worst he’s ever seen locally, the farmer said.
Jay DeWitt, co-owner of Dumas Station Wines, was continuing to assess the damage to his Birch Creek estate vineyard outside Milton-Freewater at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
About half of the 30-acre vineyard looked to be a total loss, the plants stripped of their leaves and left as standing canes and fruit, DeWitt said.
The next step it to figure out how to salvage those plants to be in the best shape for next year, he said.
“This is just another thing on that long list of hard things you face when you farm.”
Storm reports were slim at the National Weather Service office in Pendleton as of this morning, said meteorologist Roger Cloutier.
A Dayton resident let his office know that city had received 1.07 inches of rain in 15 minutes close to midnight, Cloutier said.
While severe thunderstorm warnings for Northeast Umatilla and Walla Walla County and elsewhere began earlier in the day, the storm that had developed in Wallowa County waited until about 2:30 p.m. to drop in here, staying in the area until about midnight, first in Milton-Freewater and then spreading to Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
Reports indicated plenty of wind damage, including apple trees taken down and at least one greenhouse rolled, he said.
The Walla Walla area was spared the storm’s worst sting, officials said.
Patrick Purcell, coordinator of Walla Walla County Emergency Management, said there were no reports of flooding in the county Wednesday night.
Purcell did say that some county roads, Lower Waitsburg Road specifically, had some mud that crews were working to clear as of Thursday morning.
The night was also fairly calm for the Walla Walla Fire Department. Spokesperson Jennifer Scott said at about 10 p.m., crews were dispatched to a power pole in the 1600 block of Melrose Street and arrived to find it smoldering. Scott said the fire might have been caused by lightning.
Firefighters were then dispatched to the 400 block of Chase Avenue at 10:23 p.m., where they found a tree on fire. Scott confirmed this was from the night’s lightning storm. Firefighters cleared the scene by 11 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a warning on Thursday morning, noting a “marginally severe storm risk” over parts of Eastern Washington and Oregon until 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.