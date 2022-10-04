After a hot and dry September, October in the Walla Walla Valley is predicted to be hotter than average with normal precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.
However, the next three months are expected to be wetter than normal with average temperatures.
During a typical October, temperatures at the Walla Walla Regional Airport average around 54 degrees with 1.66 inches of precipitation.
Forecasters can’t predict how much warmer than average the month will be overall, but the week ahead is expected to be relatively warm for the month, with highs in the low-80s and lows in the low-50s between Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Monday, Oct. 10.
The Walla Walla area was slightly hotter and significantly dryer than normal this September, with an average temperature of 67.9 degrees, 1.7 degrees above what is typical. The area receives an average of .64 inches of rain in a given September, but less than 0.2 fell this last month.
The relatively standard weather has been good for grape growers, many of whom have recently begun the 2022 harvest, with the warm days helping to ripen fruit and the cool nights preserving acidity, according to the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance.
The month began and ended significantly hotter than normal, with six of the first seven days with highs above 85 degrees highs, and the week overall averaging about eight degrees hotter than normal. The hottest day of the month, Sept. 2, reached 103 degrees and was around 11.5 degrees warmer than average for that time of year.
While nearby Pendleton broke daily maximum temperature records on Sept. 2 and Sept. 27, the Walla Walla area narrowly missed breaking its own records for those days.
Temperatures swiftly dropped later into the month however, with lows of 60 degrees or colder every night after the first week. The coldest temperature of the month was recorded Sept. 17, with a reading of 46 degrees.
There were four days of recordable amounts of precipitation last month, with the most significant rainfall on Sept. 29, when .11 inches of rain fell on the Walla Walla Regional Airport.
The dry September reintroduced moderate drought conditions to a small sliver of western Walla Walla County for the first time since June, ending a short respite after years of drought, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Much of the county began experiencing moderate drought conditions in late-2019, only worsening through 2020. By late 2021, the region was in the worst drought conditions so far this century, with more than 91% of the county experiencing “exceptional” drought conditions, the highest category used by the drought monitor.
A snowy April and rainy May broke that years-long drought, with none of the county in even moderate drought conditions by June. Though more than 73% of the county going into the summer was still “abnormally dry,” the lowest category used by the drought monitor, August’s storms brought that number down to less than 2%.
After September, however, the nearly 9% of the county is now experiencing moderate drought, and the remainder of the county has returned to abnormally dry status.
