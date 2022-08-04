A hotter-than-normal August is likelier than not to follow a dry, blistering July in the Walla Walla Valley, with average precipitation expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Walla Walla typically receives 0.4 inches of rain in August — the driest month of the year — with average daily highs of 88.6 degrees and lows of nearly 62 degrees, according to records from the Walla Walla Regional Airport since 1991.
Next month will follow a particularly dry, warmer-than-average July.
The Walla Walla-area saw around half of the rain as usual, and despite a cool start to the month, the weeklong hot snap that ended the month brought July’s overall temperature nearly 2 degrees above normal.
The month got steadily hotter as it progressed, and what little rain fell in the first few days — less than ¼ inch — dried up completely after the Fourth of July.
While the coldest night was July 5, at 55 degrees, the warmest day was July 29, with a record-breaking 108 degrees that marked the peak of the heat wave.
Despite the dry July, the Walla Walla Valley remains drought-free as of July 26, according to the latest report out of the U.S. Drought Monitor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.