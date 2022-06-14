With waterways slowly receding after an atmospheric river dumped record rain on the region over the last four days, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has stopped diverting flood waters into Bennington Lake.
However, a flood warning remains in effect as of early afternoon Tuesday, June 14, along the Walla Walla River near Touchet, as well as near Mill Creek upstream from the Corps-managed flood control project, said Walla Walla County Emergency Management Director Liz Jessee.
A flood advisory from the Pendleton office of the National Weather Service remained in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday, after a storm system known as an atmospheric river dumped more water on Walla Walla in four days than the area typically sees in the entire month of June, said Ed Townsend, a meteorologist in the NWS Pendleton office.
Walla Walla Regional Airport reported 1.98 inches of precipitation since Friday, June 10 — impressive, Townsend noted, since that site’s average precipitation for the whole month of June is 1.24 inches.
With 17 days left to go, Walla Walla has already experienced the second wettest June on record, with 3.4 inches recorded at the airport in the last two weeks. The area is almost certain to break the all-time June record of 3.5 inches in 2012, Townsend said.
There is another storm system expected to pass over the region this weekend, though little precipitation is expected until Friday, Jessee said.
Diversion into Bennington Lake, the artificial reservoir used by the Corps to mitigate flood water on Mill Creek, ended shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, said U.S. Army Corps hydrologist Jon Roberts.
An additional 10 feet of water was in the lake Tuesday, which was closed to recreation use during flood diversion, Roberts said. Prior to reopening to the public, inspectors will walk trails along the lake and clean them up for use.
Though the Corps typically uses Russell and Yellowhawk creeks to release water from Bennington Lake to drop its water level to normal, opening it back up to recreation and freeing up capacity in case of future high-water events, the Corps will not put more water into those creeks in the coming days, Roberts said.
“We will not do that because of some flooding down Cottonwood and Russell Creek,” he said.
“We went out and took some pictures and confirmed what everyone else is seeing, that there’s definitely some localized flooding there, so we will not be releasing any more water so we’re not making that situation worse,” he said.
While the Corps does not have jurisdiction over the waterways and their banks downstream of the flood control project and is unable to fix erosion or other issues that may be contributing to flooding in the Cottonwood community south of Walla Walla, the Corps is attempting to mitigate impacts in those areas, Roberts said.
“We definitely know it impacts people’s livelihoods and their lands, so we normally try to reduce that,” he said.
Once flood waters have sufficiently receded in those areas downstream, the Corps will begin to drain Bennington Lake down to normal recreation season levels. Once that process has started, it will take around 10 days to finish, Roberts said.
While flooding is not unusual in Walla Walla County, the area’s flood season tends to end by May at the latest.
“It’s highly unusual,” Jessee said. “I have been with the Emergency Management organization for a little over 20 years, and this is the latest I can recall that we’re dealing with flooding.”
The unseasonable flooding was induced by an atmospheric river, a system the National Weather Service defines as being at least 1,000 miles long and generally 250 to 400 miles wide, which transported water vapor from the Pacific Ocean to the Walla Walla region and beyond, Townsend said.
