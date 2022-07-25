Officials and community groups are scrambling to open cooling centers for the Walla Walla Valley’s most vulnerable as recent forecasts of upcoming heat have grown increasingly severe.
The week ahead is predicted to get very hot, potentially dangerously so, with new forecasts of heat on par with or exceeding decades-old records for the next four consecutive days.
An excessive heat warning has been issued for much of Central and Southeastern Washington, as well as Central and Northeast Oregon, starting Tuesday morning and lasting through Friday evening.
Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside.
Temperatures at the Walla Walla Airport are expected to meet or exceed 100 degrees every day until at least Sunday, July 30, according to a report from the National Weather Service.
The week began with predictions of a 101 degree high on Monday, July 25, getting steadily hotter each day.
Tuesday, July 26, and Wednesday, July 27, are predicted to reach 105 and 106 degrees, respectively, matching previous records that were both set during a heatwave in 1982.
Thursday is predicted to hit 110 degrees, exceeding the previous record of 107 degrees set in 1974. Finally, Friday is predicted to hit 111 degrees, shattering the 1960 record of 106 degrees.
Saturday should be slightly cooler, with a predicted high of 103 degrees, which, while still hazardously hot, is well below the 111 degrees that ended the month of July in 1971.
Under these conditions, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in minutes, and residents are encouraged to stay in an air-conditioned room during the heat of the day.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
The nights won’t be particularly cool, either, with temperatures under 70 degrees only on Monday and Saturday nights.
The days will get so hot and the night’s will stay so warm that the Walla Walla County Emergency Management Department has announced it will be opening an emergency cooling center, said agency Director Liz Jessee.
The center will be at the old Umpqua Bank location in College Place, at 401 S. College Ave., and accessible via Valley Transit’s main line, which is among the bus services that are currently free to all riders.
The space, provided by Walla Walla University through the Center for Humanitarian Engagement, will be open from 1-6 p.m. and will have air conditioning and free water, Jessee said.
The cooling center is expected to remain open through at least Friday, though the county Emergency Management Department will reassess the forecasts on Thursday.
In the city of Walla Walla, the First Assembly of God, at 1919 Fern Ave., will open its doors until at least Friday as well. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., all members of the public are invited inside, where there is air conditioning, music, an open gym and free water.
The Walla Walla Public Library is also open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with drinking fountains and cool air. Masks are not required, but they are encouraged if you choose to wear one. Free masks are available.
In Milton-Freewater, the Wesley United Methodist Church will not be able to open an official cooling center this year due to a lack of volunteers, wrote pastor Tillie MakePeace in an email. However, the Fellowship Center, at 816 S. Main St., will still be open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
In neighboring Columbia County, a cooling center will be opened in the basement of the Dayton public library during normal business hours. There will be free water and movies playing.
Temperatures this high can be dangerous. Some people can start having adverse reactions to temperatures in the 90s, including older people, young children and those who work outside in the heat, and with temperatures of above 110 degrees forecast, residents should prepare now for the weather ahead.
Jessee recommends residents check on their neighbors during the worst of the heat and that people learn the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat stroke — characterized by rapid heart rate, dry skin and confusion, among other symptoms — is a medical emergency requiring immediate care.
