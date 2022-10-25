A wet, cold week is expected to follow this weekend’s wet, cold start to fall weather in the Walla Walla Valley.
According to the National Weather Services rain is likely through Tuesday night, and there is at least a slight chance of rain each day through Sunday. Highs are not expected to rise above 60 degrees all week at the Walla Walla Regional Airport, and while freezing temperatures aren’t predicted either, some nights are forecasted to get close.
Wednesday night is likely to be the coldest of the week, with lows around 36 degrees in Walla Walla.
Daytime highs last week dropped precipitously by the weekend, from highs in the 70s at the start of the week to highs less than 54 degrees after Friday. The sudden beginning of fall weather was accompanied by gusty winds and significant rainfall, with over 1.4 inches at the Walla Walla Regional Airport on Friday and Saturday, said Roger Cloutier, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Pendleton office.
That weekend weather system threw a wrench into the works of the 2022 Walla Walla Balloon Stampede, which had returned for the first time since the start of the pandemic but was forced to cancel its events from Friday morning onward.
The nearby Blue Mountains saw significant precipitation as well, including some snow. Tollgate, located in the northern Blue Mountains between Weston and Elgin, saw a little under an inch of snow. However, Black Mountain, about 15 miles south of Tollgate, saw over 2 inches.
