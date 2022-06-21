Summer solstice 2022 has arrived, marking the the first day of summer and the longest day of the year.
The event officially began at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, on the West Coast, according to the National Weather Service.
Southeast Washington will finally see warmer weather this week and next after an unusually cold spring, with highs potentially reaching the low 80s.
But folks should prepare for a hot summer ahead as they enjoy the sunshine in the coming days, says assistant forecaster Ann Adams at the the Pendleton office of the National Weather Service.
Above-average temperatures and dry weather are expected this summer season, with below-normal precipitation.
"As we move into the summer, especially on the east side of Washington and Oregon, the hot, dry weather could pose a risk for wildfires," said Carol Connolly, public information officer for the Northwest Coordination Center.
"That said, we have seen a slower start to the wildfire season because it has been wet."
If there is an ignition, elevated risk for large, costly fires will be highest in Southeastern Washignton in July and August, said Connolly.
Connolly cautions people to be diligent about fire prevention by checking fire restrictions in their area or during regional travel. Local burn restrictions can be found on the website of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
