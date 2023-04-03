Two weeks into spring, winter is having its last hurrah.
Total snow accumulations reached 1-3 inches overnight in the Walla Walla Valley. Near-freezing temperatures throughout the region between Wallula Gap and Pendleton have led to icy, snowy conditions and slippery roads.
Travelers should check road conditions before heading out. Real-time road condition and weather information is available at wsdot.com/travel/real-time/ for Washington and TripCheck.com for Oregon.
Interstate 84 was closed to eastbound traffic between Pendleton and La Grande around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to TripCheck.com. The closure was in effect about 7 miles east of Pendleton and from milepost 216 to 265.
Highway 204 was also closed to eastbound traffic about 1 mile east of the intersection with Highway 11 through milepost 39, according to TripCheck.com, Local freight and passenger vehicles can use the roadway, but there’s no I-84 access for commercial vehicles, the notice said.
The city's Public Works Department had five plows and two loaders clearing main streets in Walla Walla Monday morning. Crews will continue to monitor conditions throughout the day.
Snow will likely transition to rain or a snowy mix in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to warm up into the 50s later in the week, with showers possible on Thursday and Friday.
According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, another round of winter weather is possible at lower elevations this year, but not likely.
