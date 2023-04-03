Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions through the morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The higher snow accumulations will occur on grass and dirt surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel. &&