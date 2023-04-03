EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.
UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.
Two weeks into spring, winter is having its last hurrah.
Total snow accumulations reached 2-4 inches overnight in the Walla Walla Valley. Near-freezing temperatures throughout the region between Wallula Gap and Pendleton have led to icy, snowy conditions and slippery roads.
Joe Solomon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton, said the snow that fell Monday was more or less done by 2 p.m. He said snow is not unusual this time of year.
"It does happen, but I would call the 2-4 inches that occurred in the Walla Walla Valley pretty significant for this time of year," Solomon said.
Interstate 84 was closed to eastbound traffic between Pendleton and La Grande around 10:30 a.m. and reopened before 1 p.m. Monday, according to TripCheck.com. The closure was in effect about 7 miles east of Pendleton and from milepost 216 to 265.
Vicki Moles, community affairs specialist for the eastern region with the Oregon Department of Transportation, said unchained semi-trucks were unable to continue moving along Cabbage Hill, causing the closure.
“They’re in a position where they can’t move, so they’re blocking traffic,” she said at 11 a.m. “The tow trucks will be there to help them get out of the way.”
The area has strong blowing and drifting snow conditions affecting travel in either direction, but westbound lanes remained open.
Moles said the slope of the westbound lanes is not as steep, so while the weather conditions were similar, there weren't the same issues for commercial trucks traveling west.
TripCheck.com also showed Highway 204 closed to eastbound traffic between Westin and Elgin about 1 mile east of the intersection with Highway 11 through milepost 39.
Moles recommended travelers pause plans for travel during the winter weather advisory. Those who do travel should carry chains.
“I know it’s tricky now because studded tires have to be off so people probably don’t have their traction tires with them like they used to,” she said. “But if they’ve got chains, make sure they still (carry them).”
Travelers should check road conditions before heading out. Real-time road condition and weather information is available at wsdot.com/travel/real-time/ for Washington and TripCheck.com for Oregon.
The city's Public Works Department had five plows and two loaders clearing main streets in Walla Walla Monday morning. Crews will continue to monitor conditions throughout the day.
Temperatures are expected to warm up into the 50s later in the week, with showers possible on Thursday and Friday.
According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, another round of winter weather is possible at lower elevations this year, but not likely.
