With summer just a month away, officials overseeing the Umatilla National Forest are cautiously optimistic that conditions this year appear to be less conducive to fire than in 2021.
Three massive fires in the Blue Mountains — the Green Ridge Fire, Lick Creek Fire and Elbow Creek Fire — that sparked last July burned through roughly 150,000 acres of the national forest land over the course of months before they were finally contained.
The Green Ridge Fire, which was started July 7 by a lightning strike, continued to smolder until mid-October.
The record-breaking 2021 fire season that blanketed the Walla Walla Valley in smoke was accompanied by record-breaking drought and heat.
Early indications say the summer of 2022 will be warmer and drier than average, but the chance of a severe heat wave akin to the one that smothered the Pacific Northwest in late June and early July 2021 is unlikely, said Washington climatologist Nick Bond.
“It would be quite surprising to have anything of that magnitude come up this year,” Bond said.
April storms also helped blunt droughts in many areas of Washington and Oregon, although not quite enough to overcome a deficit since the beginning of the year.
Coupled with a summer that is predicted to be hotter and drier than normal, along with grass growth accelerated by recent precipitation, conditions are still ripe for an active, if not record-breaking, fire season.
Lingering drought conditions
The risk of a significant fire season lingers in part due to years of drought conditions exacerbated by a particularly dry 2021, said Forest Supervisor Eric Watrud during a May 9 meeting with Walla Walla County commissioners.
“Last year was a record fire season for the Umatilla National Forest,” Watrud said. “This year, it’s still drought, years of drought, where there definitely is the potential for another significant fire season again this summer.”
Drought conditions in Washington have gradually improved since the record-breaking hot, dry summer of 2021, when 100% of the state was at least abnormally dry and nearly 60% was experiencing severe, extreme or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
But by the end of March, nearly 99% of Walla Walla County was still experiencing severe drought, which can increase the number of wildfires and adversely impact crops, fish, livestock and water supply.
Drought conditions in Walla Walla County were substantially improved by April precipitation, however. As of Thursday, May 19, most of the county is now in moderate drought, which can lower river flows and increase fire risk and dust storms, and a wide swathe of the county along the Oregon border is only considered abnormally dry, which has minimal impacts.
Neighboring Columbia County is in a slightly better position, with around a third of the county in moderate drought conditions.
But to the south, Oregon is in a significantly worse position. While only slivers of Umatilla and Morrow counties are in moderate drought conditions, their neighbors to the west, east and south are all experiencing drought of some kind. Areas of Wallowa County, in the northeast corner of the state, range from abnormally dry to extreme drought.
An exceptional drought — the worst rating given by the U.S. Drought Monitor — has lingered for months throughout a large portion of Grant County, Oregon, which abuts Umatilla County to the south.
Much of Central Oregon is experiencing similar levels of extreme or exceptional drought.
“The outlook in these areas will be dominated by surface water supply shortages and drought impacts through the remainder of the year,” wrote the Natural Resources Conservation Service in a May 1 report.
Recent precipitation in the Northwest has staved off the start of the fire season, but fire potential remains above-normal, according to Eric Wise with the Northwest Area Coordination Center. That potential is driven by drought conditions and projections of warmer and drier weather in coming months, he said.
The area of most immediate concern is Central Oregon, Wise said.
“As we head into the summer months, that concern starts to spread up into Central Washington and Southwestern Oregon,” he said. “Ultimately, we’re showing above-normal potential going up into the Columbia Basin and up into North Central Washington as we get into the August time frame.”
Storms and snowpack
By the beginning of April, prior to the mid-month storms, snowpack in the Umatilla National Forest’s three basins averaged at around half of what is usual by that time of year, according to data from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
But by May, snowpack in the three large basins jumped to between 105-125% of normal for this time of year. The John Day Basin jumped by 42% of median — based on an average of snowpack by May 1 for the last 30 years — to 111%. By May 1, 2021, snowpack across the three large basins had ranged from 55-84% of normal.
Still, April storms were not quite sufficient to make up for lower-than-normal precipitation earlier in the water year, which begins in October, said Scott Oviatt, snow survey supervisor for Oregon NRCS.
The large water basin collectively made up by the Umatilla, Walla Walla and Willow basins, which are located south of Walla Walla but water the forest to the north into Washington state, almost reached normal precipitation levels. By May 1, precipitation was 98% of median.
But to their east, the large basin collectively made up by the Grand Ronde, Powder, Burnt and Imnaha basins was still only at 90% of normal precipitation, less even than in 2021. Still, across the three water basins, overall precipitation is currently closer to normal levels than last year.
Higher precipitation shortly before the beginning of fire season could be a double-edged sword, however, with accelerated grass growth possibly contributing to the spread of fires once they’ve started, wrote Darcy Weseman, public affairs officer for the Umatilla National Forest, in an email.
Forest officials are still hopeful that a healthy snowpack and closer-to-normal precipitation will bode well for the summer ahead, however.
“As we sit today, I’m breathing a little easier,” Watrud told county commissioners earlier this month. “But it really will just depend upon what the ignitions are in terms of lightning and human starts this summer.”
“And, boy, if we just get a good dose of rain about every two weeks throughout the summer, that just makes a world of difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.