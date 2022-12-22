Through almost 400 boxes of food, some 200 Milton-Freewater families received extra groceries and the makings of a Christmas dinner on Wednesday morning.
The Christmas food boxes, spearheaded by the Milton-Freewater Ministerial Association, has been a community tradition for longer than anyone can remember and involves churches, service organizations, Safeway, local businesses, schools and individual volunteers, according to the association.
Food is gathered through drives and direct donations for weeks and is then assembled under organized chaos conditions at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church's fellowship hall in a few busy hours.
This year about 150 volunteers showed up to fill sturdy boxes with staples such as pasta, soup, canned vegetables, potatoes and poultry, with the amount in each box determined by family size.
Thanks to increased food assistance through government sources, applications for the boxes dropped somewhat this year, noted Rachel Giger, one of several organizers.
"But it is such a good community event, it brings people together even when the demand is down," Giger said.
Volunteer Linda Mueller said despite the number of people who show up to help, "we don’t count volunteers, we count blessings.”
