Washington State Patrol officials have corrected a crash report first issued by the agency on Thursday, Jan. 5.
At 3:11 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Jose Ruiz Barragan of Outlook, which is south of Yakima, was northbound on Wilbur Avenue at U.S. 12.
Barragan, 30, in failing to yield the right of way, pulled out onto the highway to head west and was struck by a 2001 Mazda pickup going east, driven by Stewart Hammill, 64, of Milton-Freewater, WSP Trooper Jarret Krueger reported.
After being struck by the Dodge Grand Caravan, Hammill’s vehicle then struck a 2016 Toyota Corolla going west, driven by Marissa Long, 16, of Walla Walla.
Barragan was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. No other injuries were reported, according to WSP.
Krueger reported all drivers were wearing seat belts and each vehicle was towed from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.