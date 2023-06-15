The portion of Hat Rock Fire that was burning in Washington has been extinguished, officials said Thursday afternoon, June 15. Meanwhile, progress has been made in the containment on the Oregon side of the state line.
According to a news release from Oregon fire officials, a flair up was detected near the southwest corner of the original fire, but it was quickly “kept within containment lines.”
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has downgraded some evacuation notices.
Level 1 (be alert) notifications are in place for the areas North of Highway 37 and Pendleton Cold Springs Highway, West of Kings Corner Road, North of South Juniper Canyon Road and west of Vansycle Road to the Washington state border.
Level 2 (be ready) notices are in place for Juniper Canyon Road along Hartle Road, Wallula Road and Hatchgrade Road.
Oregon fire officials said the fire had burned 15,843 acres as of Thursday afternoon.
The Hat Rock Fire is one of two fires burning in Umatilla County. Crews are also battling the Mt. Hebron Fire just northeast of Pendleton on Oregon Highway 11.
Officials said that fire is down to 370 acres.
The fires both started Tuesday, June 13.
