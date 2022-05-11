Blue Mountain Community Foundation officials announced that the Warren Community Action Fund has approved 15 grants to support local nonprofits in Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
This fund was established to honor the deep roots of the Warren family and is focused on continuing the tradition of community service that Robert and Nadine Warren were invested in.
Grants are made to support programs that improve the quality of life in the community in the areas of health, education, basic human needs, youth, agricultural education and training, historic preservation, scientific programs, arts and recreation, and the environment, among others.
This is the sixth year of such awards, with more than $353,153 distributedo support the community so far.
The 2022 grants went to the following projects:
- Blue Mountain Counseling — $2,500, technology upgrades.
- Blue Mountain Resource Conservation & Development Council — $1,500, Camp Wooten environmental education.
- Blue Mountain Action Council — $2,613, home food delivery.
- Columbia County Community Network — $8,000, pavilion restroom completion.
- Columbia County Health System — $7,500, community child care facility in Dayton.
- Dayton School District — $2,500, general support.
- Friends of Dayton Memorial Library — $750, general support.
- Friends of the Touchet Valley Golf Course — $6,000, underground sprinkler installation.
- Friends of the Weller Public Library — $5,000, restroom accessibility for people who use mobility devices and first-floor remodel.
- Prescott Joint Park & Recreation District — $6,000, “Fix the Leak” pool project.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church of Dayton, Project Timothy — $5,000, general operation.
- The Club — $4,000, youth social and emotional support.
- Touchet Valley Arts Council — $5,000, balcony remodel.
- Walla Walla Senior Center — $4,000, Senior Round Table in Columbia County.
- Washington State Park Foundation — $2,350, updates to kitchen shelter.
