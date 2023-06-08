The Warren Community Action Fund at Blue Mountain Community Foundation approved 19 grants to support local nonprofits providing services in eastern Walla Walla and Columbia counties, according to a release.
The Warren Community Action Fund honors the Warren family’s deep roots and focuses on a continued tradition of community service about which Robert and Nadine Warren were passionate.
Grants are made to support programs that improve the quality of life in the community in the areas of health, education, basic human needs, children and youth, agricultural education and training, historic preservation, scientific programs, arts and recreation and the environment, among others.
More than $400,000 has been distributed to support the community in the Warren Fund’s seven years of grant awards.
This year awards of $52,475 went to the following nonprofit organizations for varying projects:
• $6,000: Project Timothy Christian Aid Center for general operating support.
• $5,000: Columbia County Community Network to support replacement of the Pavilion flooring; Weller Public Library to paint the main floor and foyer of the Weller Public Library.
• $4,500: Walla Walla Senior Center to support the senior round table program.
• $4,000: The Club to support The Club Summer Program.
• $3,500: Blue Mountain Heritage Society to support in constructing a Columbia County Museum.
• $3,000: Blue Mountain Humane Society for general operating support; Blue Mountain Resource Conservation & Development Council to support The Camp Wooten Outdoor Environmental Learning Experience.
• $2,975: YWCA to support the purchasing of enrichment equipment for the opening of a childcare center on the Columbia County Health System campus in Dayton.
• $2,750: Columbia County Fair for general operating support.
• $2,500: Friends of the Touchet Valley Golf Course to support the underground sprinkler installation Phase 3.1; Tri-State Steelheaders to support the Salmon in Schools Program.
• $1,500: Skyline Adventures to support the Ski/Snowboard experience; Touchet Valley Arts Council to support the Summer Cultural Enrichment Program.
• $1,250: Kiwanis Club of Dayton to support the restoration of Camp Nancy Lee.
• $1,000: Christian Aid Center for general operating support; Rural Youth Enrichment Services to support The Touchet Valley Acoustic Music Project; Whitman County Historical Society to support The Lost Apple Project.
• $500: Waitsburg Christian Church to support the purchasing of flood relief pumps.
