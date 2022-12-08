Trees, trees, trees — ‘tis the season for the Noon Rotary Club’s annual fundraiser, “Small Trees Big Impact” silent auction taking place in the lobby of The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St., and featuring decorated small holiday trees bearing big returns for the winning bidder.
This fundraiser, established in 2016, benefits the organization’s student scholarships and community projects, such as the 100 trees planted by Rotarians and city staff last March in the Walla Walla area.
This year 36 trees, bearing a wide assortment of merchandise and gift cards, will tempt auction bidders. The deadline for getting bids in is 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
The trees are sponsored by businesses, organizations and individuals. The “ornaments” adorning those this year range from art supplies to jewelry to coffee to wine to cooking goodies — either in actual items or through gift cards.
One of the most appealing trees to event coordinator Samantha Kelley is sponsored by Associated Veterinary Medical Center, she said.
“Oh my gosh, it has a dog bed, treats, water bowls and rawhide chews,” she said.
Kelley said the holiday event is anticipated every year by local businesses and residents.
“It’s really a delight to see the different themes and sponsored items for each tree. It’s a beautiful display that the whole family can enjoy,” she said.
Winners will be notified by phone or email on Sunday and asked to pick up their tree between 1 and 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.