Remote workers in Walla Walla have a new option for getting out of the house and using a part-time office space.
Kindling Coworking in downtown Walla Walla provides office space, conference rooms and commons areas for hiring events, board meetings, or anyone who works remotely.
Meeting rooms and offices can be rented for a half day or a few hours a day spread throughout the week.
There are 10 total spaces and four public spaces.
The commons area has a couch and pillows for mid-day breaks and Kindling also offers complimentary cold brew for members.
The cost differs depending on the room and amount of time used, but prices start at $30 for an eight-hour block that can be used throughout the week, as needed.
Purchases of 30 to 60 hours of office time per month are also available, and conference rooms can be booked for $25 per hour.
Kindling’s tag line is “a space for everyone.” For some workers, just a few hours a day spread throughout a week is enough. For others, daily access to office space is needed.
One of the conference rooms was recently rented out for a visit by U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who spent time in Walla Walla connecting with local leaders.
Nick Croghan is one of Kindling’s founding members for Kindling. Kindling “is here to help people to get out of the shell of being home and feel like they are part of a community again,” he said.
Croghan says Kindling is a middle step between your kitchen table and your own business space.
Many times, businesses that are ready to leave the kitchen table don’t have the resources to take it to the next level, and that is critical to get more people to engaged with your business, according to Croghan.
“It gives people a sense of legitimacy and validation when starting out as a small business,” Croghan said. “You don’t always want to meet a client at your home or at Starbucks. It gives you a place to engage people and be your best self.”
Croghan said some clients use Kindling as remote offices while traveling.
Remote working is becoming permanent for some
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people switched to working remotely and haven’t gone back to the office.
According Ladders.com the shift to remote working will increase, with a projected 25% of all workers in North America working remotely.
Ladders.com is a job information website for career news and online job searches.
Kindling started renting office space in September 2021 and shifted to a coworking model on March, after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
“For the first three months we are in more demand than we actually would have thought,” Croghan said. “We did very little marketing and we are further ahead than we projected at this point.”
Croghan says he’s seeing a need for temporary space, but he doesn’t want to be just another landlord.
“Our success is more about getting as many people using the space as we can and to create that community support.” Croghan continued.
Coworking inspired by Emberfuel Coworking
Kindling Coworking was born out of another coworking model in Walla Walla called Emberfuel, which closed in May 2020 because of the pandemic.
Nick Croghan was a member of Emberfuel and didn’t want to see it disappear forever. Neither did others involved in Emberfuel.
Kindling’s partners all came from Emberfuel, including Croghan’s mother, Terri Croghan, and Guy Blaser and his wife, Robin Blaser.
“We found the inspiration to keep the space open but weren’t sure how to do that at first,” Croghan said. “Everything Emberfuel was doing has been transplanted here at Kindling.”
Terri Croghan does marketing and communications for Kindling,. She says the goal is to make the space as accessible as possible.
“We keep the price affordable, so you don’t’ have to spend a lot of money to be part of the downtown community,” Terri said. “Because of that, you can get diversity on all levels from all different backgrounds and skill sets so people can learn from one another.”
Nick Croghan graduated from WaHi in 2004. As a Walla Walla native, Nick senses a new spirit of community here, and he thinks Kindling is a part of that.
“I think of it like going to your favorite café,” Nick says. “Kind of being in the world but not having to engage. It’s a place where you can be to be a part of something and to get out of the house.”
