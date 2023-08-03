Walla Wallan Everett Maroon recently stepped into a new role with the Olympia-base Washington State LGBTQ Commission.
The executive director of Walla Walla’s Blue Mountain Heart to Heart said he is “humbled and honored to be elected as co-chair of the Washington State LGBTQ Commission by my colleagues to fill the vacancy by outgoing Commissioner Isyss Viena. There’s a lot of work to do and I’m excited to step up.”
While the commission held a state meeting on the Whitman College campus in late July, they heard from community organizations here.
In response to social aspects of the meeting, the first and current Commission Executive Director J Manny Santiago said, “It’s true the work we do to keep our LGBTQ community safe is taxing and it can be tiring, but moments like these remind us that the hard work is also accompanied by queer joy and celebration.”
Maroon said he has served as a WSLGBTQ commissioner since its inaugural meeting in February 2020. Gov. Jay Inslee appointed commissioners for that first session in December 2019.
“As you can imagine, we met in person exactly once before COVID-19 pushed our meetings to online only. In 2023 we began meeting in hybrid fashion,” Maroon said.
16th District Rep. Skyler Rude had a hand in the bill for the Legislature-formed commission sponsored by state Sen. Claire Wilson.
The Commission currently focuses through its committees on legislative priorities, emerging Issues, business and economic development and vulnerable communities.
In the past, Maroon’s commission work has been on civil rights and educational access for LGBTQ youth.
He currently serves on the Emerging Issues committee, which looks at how to support LGBTQ civil rights more generally, and in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis.
He previously provided testimony to the state Attorney General's office on barriers to health care he has faced directly, when they were organizing against Trump-era rule changes with regard to Section 1577 of the Affordable Care Act.
“But I took that action as a private citizen, before my time with the Commission. It's just to say that these issues are not new, although a SCOTUS decision may be particularly challenging for states to resolve on behalf of their residents,” Maroon said.
As co-chair, Maroon will attend monthly executive committee meetings, help support the Commission's Executive Director Santiago in his commitments around the state, set the agenda for the full meetings and help prioritize the work.
Maroon said he was just reappointed to his last three-year term to the Commission, “so unless the new governor asks for my resignation, I will serve as a commissioner until June 30, 2026.”
