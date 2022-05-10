Why can’t we ask for help?
In their determination to live by the bootstrap rule, Beth Hudson believes, most Americans struggle to seek assistance for chores they can’t or shouldn’t do alone.
Hudson, retired from nearly 30 years of library work for the city of Walla Walla, understands how valuable extra hands can be, she said.
“I moved into my house in 2017— with injuries — which I still feel now, because I would not ask for help,” Hudson recounted.
“That was just so dumb.”
This brand of reluctance seems particularly shared among people who live alone or have aged out of handling some tasks. And it’s truest of all for women, she believes.
This spring, Hudson decided to bring the topic to her knitting group, made up of women of varying ages and interests.
In an email to members, she noted her intention of forming a new club to help each other out.
Her vision was not so much about the doing but more about the asking, Hudson wrote.
“‘I believe that the years ahead will present us with times when we need help from each other, and if we get in the habit of asking for help, then it will get easier,’” she said, noting that if she would have asked five people for a half-hour of help each when she moved into her new home, she would have saved her shoulder and “‘a lot of time feeling sorry for myself.’”
The requirement is simple — a member must agree to ask for and to give assistance within the group at least twice a year.
The request is to be done through a group email, “so there is no pressure to respond,” Hudson decreed.
Examples given in her invitation include making a thrift store donation drop, curtain-hanging help, ride-alongs for support, sewing up a rip, sharing baking expertise and proofreading a document.
None of that is hard, and all of those tasks should clock in at less than an hour, Hudson said.
When her query went out, the responses were quick to return.
"Someone said, ‘Can I add my five girlfriends? They are all in their 40s,’” Hudson recalled, laughing.
“Right away someone wanted help moving some boxes … just the few she had left to do.”
That’s exactly the sort of thing Hudson has in mind — when The Beatles sang “With a Little Help from My Friends,” it wasn’t about painting an entire home or moving a household, she said.
Hudson recently asked for a hand in getting her flowers planted, and one group member arrived with her small pickup, taking Hudson to a local nursery to get a load of mulch. Then three people showed up to get plants into the ground.
The long-time librarian thinks the reluctance in women to admit a need for assistance originated in the 1970s, when women were told they could do everything, all at once.
And then were judged by how well they could juggle it all.
“I think we became ashamed for not having a full-time job, while we take care of the children and re-rock the driveway.”
It’s become a standard that women continue to try and measure up to, Hudson said, even when they tell each other that this is not how they will be most remembered.
There can be a tendency for some of the helper group's women who are partnered with men to offer that extra muscle and testosterone to getting tasks done, she said.
“I say, ‘You partnered people will be single again someday; you better start building up friendships now.’”
Hudson isn’t looking to add to her group; that’s full up, she said.
“I’m hoping others will take this model and duplicate it … a friend of a friend in Omaha wants a copy of the letter to start a group of her own.”
Everyone ages, Hudson said, and illness, crisis and loss can change the world in the tick of a clock hand, she said.
"These are little asks that develop your ability to ask for big help down the road."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.