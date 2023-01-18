The lone person involved in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 12 near Dixie died at the scene Monday, Jan. 16, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Deborah M. Backous, 68, of Walla Walla was driving a 2014 Buick Encore toward Walla Walla about 5 miles east of the Dixie city limits when she struck a guardrail on the right side of the road, bounced back onto the road, crossed both lanes and came to a rest down an embankment on the left side of the road, according to the WSP report. Backous was not wearing a seat belt.
Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.