Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last September: .15 inches for the month
This September so far: .00 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of Aug. 31, 2023, are Spring Chinook, 53; Steelhead, 412.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 12.64 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 13.22 million gallons per day. First week of September 2022 average water use: 14.57 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of Aug. 25 – Aug. 31, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.02 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 3 times for 13 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 3 times for 51 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates at the Walla Walla Community College weather station, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
As we transition into the fall season, it is important to remember to reduce irrigation watering times to reflect the lower water needs of plants. With weather getting cooler and days shorter, plants are going dormant and now have very low water needs. Adjusting your irrigation controller for cooler weather will make your yard more water efficient.
Tips for getting your garden and yard ready for winter.
• Rake winter leaf mulch back onto beds if winds blow it off.
• Prune fruit trees and other woody trees and shrubs while they are dormant (December-February).
• Tune up yard equipment; sharpen mower blades.
• Plan drip irrigation or soaker hoses for beds and containers to conserve water.
• Check storage areas for unwanted chemicals and dispose of safely at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility located at the Sudbury Road Landfill free of charge.
• Plan to replace plants that have disease or pest problems.
Everybody knows that we should rake leaves in the fall as part of the winterizing process for lawns, but many don’t know exactly why we rake leaves. Leaf removal isn't the only reason to rake your lawn. Raking keeps your lawn healthy and healthy looking. You mow weekly. Why not rake weekly too? Leaves block sunlight. Remember, fall isn't the only time leaves and debris block your grass from catching sun. Debris is present in your lawn all year. Keeping it raked gives sun a clear path to each and every blade. That means your grass grows taller and stronger, even in a drought. Just be sure to keep grass properly watered, too. Raking the lawn makes it look greener. That's true, even if you don't have the best yard on the block. Regular raking removes dry, brown grass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.