Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last September: .15 inches for the month
This September so far: .07 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of Sept. 14, 2023, are Spring Chinook, 53; Steelhead, 412.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 11.52 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 11.54 million gallons per day. Third week of September 2022 average water use: 11.96 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of Sept. 8 to Sept. 14, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.06 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers three times for 14 minutes and rotor type sprinklers three times for 53 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates at the Walla Walla Community College weather station, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
• Winterize your pipes — Preventing burst pipes and leaks are your best bets when it comes to conserving water in winter. On top of dripping your faucets, it’s a good idea to make sure outdoor pipes, like the ones running to your backyard spigot, are wrapped. This way, when temperatures drop below freezing, they stay warmer than the air and are less likely to develop leaks or burst.
• Insulate pipes — It's easy and inexpensive to insulate your water pipes with pre-slit foam pipe insulation. You'll get hot water faster plus avoid wasting water while it heats up.
• Check for leaks after first thaw — The changes in temperature between night and day during the winter cause pipes to expand and contract. This added stress means you’re more likely to develop a leak over the winter.
• Fertilize only during the growing season. Allow a month between autumn application and the time of freeze, if possible, allowing new growth to harden off and become less vulnerable to frost.
• Use “natural organic” or “slow release” fertilizers. The best time to fertilize is September, when grass plants are building root reserves for the next year.
• Get a jump on spring planting. The best time to plant is the fall. The fall season requires less water and will look better come springtime.
