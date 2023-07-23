Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last July: .11 inches for the month
This July so far: .00 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of July 21, 2023, are Spring Chinook, 57; Steelhead, 412.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 16.31 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 16.06 million gallons per day. Third week of July 2022 average water use: 17.99 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of July 14 to July 20, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.57 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 4 times for 15 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 4 times for 59 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates at the Walla Walla Community College weather station, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
Typically, 88% of the city’s water comes from the Mill Creek Watershed in the form of surface water. However, during the week of July 24 to 27, the city will need to switch to groundwater wells. With this change, customers may experience a change in the taste, odor, or temperature of water from their tap. Please be assured that the water meets all state and federal drinking water quality standards.
Although we have plenty of water from our wells, customers might consider voluntary water conservation during this period such as:
• Water during the cool parts of the day as it can save up to 300 gallons per day.
• Repair dripping faucets by replacing washers. One drop per second wastes 2,700 gallons of water a year.
• Set lawn mower blades one notch higher. Longer grass means less evaporation and could save from 500 to 1,500 gallons or irrigation water each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.