Warming centers will be open in Walla Walla this weekend in response to extremely cold weather expected to hit the area.
The Walla Walla Emergency Warming Center at New Beginning’s Chapel will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 to Tuesday, Jan. 31 and from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The warming center is at 822 W. Main St.
In addition, daytime warming will be offered at the Christian Aid Center, 211 W. Birch St. from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31 in Walla Walla.
A news release from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health said the Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., is another option to escape the cold. The library is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
