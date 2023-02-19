Grant Farmer Post 992 Veterans of Foreign Wars plans to celebrate its 100th anniversary in Walla Walla on March 3.
Keeping the post, which was founded on March 3, 1923, operating is in serious doubt, according to its current commander, who will be stepping down.
A celebratory dinner will be at 6 p.m. March 3 for $20, followed by live music from Feedback at 8 p.m. for $7.
Cmdr. Trina L. Parrish said pictures and memorabilia will be displayed at the gathering and there will be Golden Buddy Poppies and 50/50 raffles.
Donations are welcome at the event, which is also a membership drive.
Parrish said a formal meeting will be held at 6:45 p.m. March 8 for first nominations of officers for the 2023-2024 year, and every position is open.
Leadership posts needing to be filled are commander, senior vice commander, junior vice commander, quartermaster, chaplain and three trustees.
“With heavy hearts and declining health, (Quartermaster Joe Koning) and myself can no longer perform the duties in which we were elected,” Parrish said in an emailed communique to members.
“For this post to remain open and operating, we need members to step up and get involved.
“This post is heavily involved in community events, helping veterans and their families, etc. It would be devastating to the veterans and this community if this post shuts down,” she said.
Several societies of veterans who formed after the Spanish-American War ended in 1898 later established the VFW.
Its intent is to “speed rehabilitation of the nation's disabled and needy veterans, assist veterans' widows and orphans and the dependents of needy or disabled veterans and promote Americanism by means of education in patriotism and by constructive service to local communities.”
It maintains a legislative service and a central office of its national rehabilitation service in Washington, D.C.
Membership in the VFW is open to any active or honorably discharged officer or enlisted person who is a US citizen and who has served in its Armed forces.
It also receives support from an auxiliary arm.
Its community activities have been numerous through the decades, including pancake breakfasts before parades throughout the year and large draws of out-of-town guests for special events.
The VFW hosted a parade in conjunction with the Washington state VFW's 42nd annual convention at the Walla Walla Armory on June 22, 1962.
The post hosted the Washington State World War I Veterans Convention at Sherwood Center on the Whitman College campus on June 26, 1969.
The post feted its 50th anniversary with a banquet and entertainment by Pioneer Junior High School singers on March 3, 1973.
The post, at 102 N Colville St., is open from 3 p.m.-closing Monday-Friday and at 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays for Early Bird Bingo.
The site may be rented for parties, concerts and other events.
For more information, email postvfw992@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.