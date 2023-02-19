Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&