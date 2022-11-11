On Veterans Day, a time we all say thank you to the veterans who protect our country, some restaurants show their thanks by feeding vets for free.
While national chains are the most likely to do that — and Walla Walla does not have a lot of those chains — vets still have options for meals in the area.
The U-B was not able to call every restaurant in Walla Walla, and not every restaurant we called answered. So, call the restaurant if it’s not listed.
Two national brands in Walla Walla are offering all veterans free meals. Sheri’s Restaurant, at 814 West Chestnut Street, and Applebee’s, at 1604 Plaza Way, are each offering vets their meal for free from a select menu.
Little Caesars Pizza, at 638 S. Ninth Ave., is offering a free lunch combo — a personal pizza and a drink — to veterans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., while both Walla Walla Starbucks locations are offering a free tall drip coffee.
Some local establishments also have some offers for vets.
Wingman Birdz and Brewz, at 230 E. Main St. is offering each vet a $10 off coupon, good only for dine-in orders.
Red Monkey, at 20 W. Alder St. is offering 25% off gift cards of $50 or less.
Not wanting a meal?
Great Clips, at 1423 Plaza Way, is offering veterans a free haircut. But what if someone didn’t know this and already got their haircut recently? They can go in and get a coupon for a future haircut instead.
Free goodies aside, another way to celebrate the day is at the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Walla Walla.
The parade, which starts at 11:11 a.m., will run along East Alder Street, from South Sixth Avenue to Spokane Street, before turning left on Spokane Street to Main Street and heading back to Sixth Avenue.
The parade is expected to last about an hour with about 40 entries.
Lt. Col. Larry Adams, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, will serve as parade marshal.
