Smiles were bright, spirits were high, and the temperature was … well, the temperature was low. But the cold weather did not keep Walla Walla from celebrating veterans at the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation’s Veterans Day Parade.
In a sea of red, white and blue flags, clothes and decorations, the young, old and everyone in between lined both sides of Main and Alder streets to watch the parade in 26-degree weather.
And while children had a blast watching the police vehicles — with lights flashing and sirens blasting — the Walla Walla High School Marching Band and many other attractions, several parents made sure their young ones knew what the event was all about.
Mike Willard and 10 of his relatives — including several grandchildren — were out to support a veteran in their family.
“My dad’s a Vietnam veteran, and he will be driving his jeep in the parade today,” Willard said, just as the parade got started. “We like to support him as a family and be out here just to let him know how much we care about him and what he has done for our country.”
He said children need to know what veterans have done for the nation.
“We think it’s very important for them to know what this day is about, so they know that men like their grandpa, or their ‘poppy’ as they call him, served their country and that there are a lot of people who gave up their lives so that we can have the freedoms we have,” Willard said.
Andrea Martinez, who was out with her family, agreed.
“We’re out here celebrating and giving thanks to the veterans,” Martinez said. “We’re from a veteran family. My brother is a veteran; my dad is a veteran. We are out here to give thanks to everyone and show our appreciation for how much they have done for us.”
She scoffed when asked whether the cold weather gave her second thoughts about attending the parade.
“We come out every year,” she said. “Regardless of the weather.”
The parade ran along East Alder Street, from South Sixth Avenue to Spokane Street, before turning left on Spokane Street to Main Street and heading back to Sixth Avenue.
While attendance was spotty on Alder Street, Main Street was full of spectators, many waving small American flags as the parade passed by.
A Walla Walla Police Department vehicle opened the parade, followed by WA-Hi’s ROTC, and then the Wa-Hi Marching Band.
As they marched down Main Street, the Wa-Hi students saw a large group of their classmates watching and holding signs.
The Wa-Hi Latino Club attended in large numbers, holding signs that said, “God Bless America,” “Gracias, veterans,” and “We love our veterans.”
Jose Lopez, a junior, said the club wants veterans to know that its members appreciate them.
“They are people who put their lives in front of us,” Lopez said. “Those people are heroes. They are leaders. They are putting their lives on the line for everyone else’s.”
Fellow junior, Elena Morales, said the club has been made attending the parade a tradition.
“We have been doing this for 10 or 15 years,” she said. “There are veterans who come sit by us, and we just like supporting them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.