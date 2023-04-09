Easter is a time of hope and celebration for Christian believers.
The holy day commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead is meant to be joyous, and Walla Walla Valley faith leaders plan to spread a message of joy, promise and hope with their congregations on Sunday, April 9.
Here are some of the messages that will be shared.
“Death doesn’t get the last word”
Most churches mark Christ’s Last Supper, arrest, crucifixion and death on Holy Thursday and Good Friday.
The celebration of the Resurrection on Sunday comes with a drastic shift in tone, said Christ Lutheran Church Pastor Joel Ley.
“The mood just takes a dramatic turn and becomes joyous and celebratory,” Ley said.
Throughout Lent, the 46-day period of penance leading up to Easter, Ley stops his use of the word hallelujah during worship. It will be reintroduced Sunday, alongside a message of hope, life and freedom.
“The message of Easter is a message of hope,” Ley said. “Because of Jesus’ death and resurrection, we're set free from the things that would bind us or hold us down, whether that’s guilt or shame or fear or whatever that is — so that we're freed then to live a new life. Not just after we die, but even today.”
Another part of the Resurrection is reassurance that existence doesn’t end at the literal or figurative grave, he said.
“What God wants for us is life, and death doesn’t get the last word,” he said.
“Hope for the future”
Pastor Michael Malody of Blue Mountain Baptist Church said the power and promise of conquering sin and death depends on Christ’s resurrection.
“It’s hope for the future, hope for Christ's return, hope for eternity in heaven, (hope) that we can live in victory, share good news and be prepared for his return,” he said.
Malody said the hope is for people to know that Christ is risen, alive and well.
“That’s what the empty tomb, the Resurrection, and Easter represents for us,” he said.
“The triumph of good”
Pastor Albert Gillin of Walla Walla Presbyterian Church said John Steinbeck characterizes the great human struggle — that of good and evil — in his novel “East of Eden.”
In a newsletter to his congregation, Gillin used Steinbeck’s “one story in the world” quotation as a point of reflection. The struggle of good and evil is seen in the commemorations throughout the Holy Week and in everyday life, Gillin said.
“This Holy Week, as we reflect on and celebrate the biblical truth of God’s victory over evil … we see both good and evil on full display,” Gillin said. “Easter reminds us that even while evil will continue to appear in our news and our world, the triumph of good has the last word.”
“The beautiful empty”
Pastor Keiloni Bruner of New Beginnings Chapel said Easter is a time to celebrate faith: that of God, of the church and of individuals.
She and Pastor Tim Bruner want people to follow the example of Christ’s emptiness and the empty tomb.
“A lot of times people see empty as a negative thing, but in order for God to be able to fill us, we need to be empty, and if it wasn't for the empty tomb, we wouldn't have eternal life or the hope of eternal life,” Keiloni Bruner said.
The takeaway should be hope, she said.
“For people who are feeling hopeless, lost, empty, I hope that they understand that it's a starting point and that God wants to take their emptiness, their brokenness, and fill it with things that are beautiful. It’s the beautiful empty.”
