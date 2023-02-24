Despite the snow on the ground, the official first day of spring is just 23 days away.
Joe Solomon, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pendleton has some good news, even amid a seemingly endless winter.
“March first is the unofficial beginning of spring,” Solomon said. “The calendar tells us it's the 20th but from a meteorological point of view, we really start to see a transition to spring in that early March time period, so it's coming, we just have to get through some of these late winter storms and then we will see spring start to pop up.”
The winter storms that Solomon referenced brought the onslaught of the fluffy white stuff that is currently coating the ground in the Walla Walla area.
Some may have noticed the snow is not particularly great for snowball fights or snow day activities because it does not compact well, Solomon said.
He said the powdery dry snow can be attributed to the unusually chilly air that rolled off the Blue Mountains and created the winter storm Thursday night.
For now, thoughts of warmer spring days will remain a distant memory.
The extended forecast calls for yet another wintery storm to start late Saturday night and extend into Sunday morning. Solomon said the weather service expects a mixture of snow and rain.
"There is a series of storms that are kind of set to come through the area, but that's good because we still need some snow in the mountains,” Solomon said. “I don't think that we are looking at any significant storms in the lower elevations at this time."
