The Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and community awards on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center. Both members and nonmembers were invited to attend. The meeting served as a chance to review and recognize members of the Chamber and community who impacted life in the Valley.
The Chamber inducted new members to the governmental board who work to represent and serve the business community.
The incoming members of the Executive Committee are Brenda Williams of Williams Team Homes as Chair; Meagan Blair of Port of Walla Walla as Vice Chair; and Rob Blethen of Banker Boyer as Treasurer.
2023 Walla Walla Chamber Board of Directors
- Chair — Brenda Williams, Williams Team Homes
- Vice Chair — Meagan Blair, Port of Walla Walla
- Treasurer — Rob Blethen, Banker Boyer
- Past Chair — Kim Rolfe, Whitman College
- Toby Salazar, T-Barbershop
- Matt Lohrmann, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
- Kol Medina, Blue Mountain Community Foundation
- Doug Case, Columbia REA
- Chad Hickox, Walla Walla Community College
- Brad Baumann, Banner Bank
- Tyrone Bryan, Comprehensive Healthcare
- Abbie Clark, Reininger Winery
The event thanked Chamber Ambassadors who served as the public relations arm for the organization. Ambassadors volunteer at Chamber events such as ribbon cuttings and networking sessions.
Joining the list of ambassadors is Heidi Kincheloe of Hapo and Emily Reay of P1FCU. John Kasberger of Community Bank was awarded Ambassador of the Year.
Community Awards
The Hometown Hero Awards and the Higher Education Community Service awards were presented to honor those in the community who work tirelessly to ensure that citizens of the Valley have access to the best quality of life possible. The Higher Education Community Service celebrates outstanding individuals from Walla Walla Community College, Walla Walla University and Whitman College.
Hometown Hero Awards
- Educator of the Year — Kim Cassetto, Library Media Specialist, Walla Walla High School
- Law Enforcement Officer of the Year — Officer Eric Adams, College Place Police Department
- Firefighters of the Year — The Chamber recognized three recipients because of the rescue they worked on together.
- Ben Wolfram, Firefighter/EMT
- Josh Mayberry former Firefighter/EMT, currently with the Walla Walla Police Department
- Todd Reiswig, Lieutenant Firefighter/Paramedic
Higher Education Community Service Awards
- Walla Walla Community College — Melissa Rodriguez, Director of Outreach
- Walla Walla University — David Lopez, Executive Director of the Center for Humanitarian Engagement
- Whitman College — Jennifer Northman, Director of Alumni Relations
Whitman College in Memoriam Award
The Whitman College in Memoriam Award is presented in memory of past staff or faculty of the college. This year it was presented to Bob Tobin. Jean Tobin accepted the award on behalf of her brother.
