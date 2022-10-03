Two events open to the public will be held this week by the Walla Walla VA Medical Center. A virtual Mental Health Summit will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday. , A virtual or in-person Hispanic Heritage Month event will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday.
The Mental Health Summit, intended for veterans, family members, caregivers and community partners who works with veterans, will feature discussions on suicide prevention and other topics. For more information on the summit, including a link to the virtual event, visit ubne.ws/mentalhealthsummit.
The Hispanic Heritage Month event will be VA Medical Center’s main Walla Walla campus at 77 Wainwright Drive in Walla Walla. The event will feature special guest speaker, Veronica Buitron, CEO/cofounder of TangoCode.
For more information on presentation, including a link to the virtual version of the event, visit ubne.ws/hhm.
