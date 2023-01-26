Editor's note: Greg Lehman, a Union-Bulletin newsroom staff member, served on the board of directors of Embracing Orphans. He resigned Jan. 11 after hearing about the allegations against Carl Robanske. Lehman had no part in reporting this story. He offered the statement below that explains his involvement with the nonprofit.
The decision was easy, but after years of involvement with charity Embracing Orphans (EO), writing my letter of resignation this past January 11th was very hard indeed.
“Julie (Woods), I’ve been trying to formulate this letter since these new allegations surfaced against Carl Robanske, but my mind has been a jumbled mess of shock and disbelief. So, without ‘formulation’ I’m just going to dive in and get it done.”
I got involved in 2009 after Carl spoke at my church, Life Church, looking for a group to travel to an orphanage in Jamaica to fund and build a playground. It was exactly the type of grassroots, boots on the ground Christian charity in which I wanted to be involved. I joined a large group of fellow church members in gathering around Carl after the service. I eventually joined a dozen others for a Christmas trip to build a playground.
After a few more very rewarding trips to the island nation I was asked to join the board of directors.
“I’ve been honored to serve on the board of Embracing Orphans these last many years, however I must step down effective immediately. I loved what EO was accomplishing in Jamaica — an island and people I’ve come to know with great affection — but as things stand, I cannot serve with pride or love moving forward. The allegations of harm toward the very people we’ve been trying to serve are just too horrendous.”
On January 9th of this year, an emergency board meeting was called by the EO secretary Julie Woods. A long-expected report from the Jamaican government had been released and damning new allegations of sexual misconduct against Carl Robanske, now our paid executive director, were being put forth.
Years ago, Robanske was a teacher at Garrison Middle School. He was caught sending wildly inappropriate text messages to a female student at the school, which justly, resulted in the loss of his teaching certificate. He was suspended from EO until he completed a course of mandated counseling and evaluation.
In retrospect, we were terribly naïve to think this texting incident was an isolated lapse in character and judgment. We felt we knew Robanske better than the psychologist who deemed him likely to reoffend. It appears he was right.
“This may all be moot since I see no future for EO in Jamaica or with Carl at the helm. I will be happy to stay connected to you and the rest of our board in future endeavors and ministry. I love you all and will pray with you through this storm. My heart goes out to any and all young ladies involved. I take their allegations very seriously. THEY need to be the primary focus of our prayers.”
Other than the decision to step away, nothing about this has been easy. The swirl of emotions is dizzying. It feels like half the emojis on my phone have applied in varying degrees of emphasis over the past couple of weeks. Stages of grief. Stages of shock. Stages of embarrassment. All of that and more.
As a longtime journalist at the Union-Bulletin, I cannot participate in the coverage of this story due to a clear conflict of interest. I am far too close.
After resigning and taking a few days to process, I had a long conversation with our editor to fill him in on the local angle of this Jamaican story and my involvement with Embracing Orphans and Carl Robanske. It was hard, but absolutely necessary.
I won’t enjoy the continued coverage as this story plays out, but again it is absolutely necessary. For all involved, especially the young ladies in Jamaica, I hope the allegations turn out to be untrue or exaggerated. I do believe the victims, though for so many reasons, I certainly don’t want to.
“Far from casting the first stone, I am dropping mine and walking away …"
Blessings,
Greg Lehman