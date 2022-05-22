The unemployment rate continues to fall in Walla Walla County, recently hitting 4.6%.
Ajsa Suljic, regional labor economist for the Washington State Employment Security Department, expects unemployment to be 4% or lower by the end of the year.
Currently 31,973 people are employed or actively seeking employment in Walla Walla County, which is an increase from 2021, with much of the job growth centered around construction and manufacturing.
Suljic says the demand for houses and commercial properties is picking up, which is contributing to the growth in construction jobs.
Government jobs and food services jobs showed growth in the county, and professional and business services and private educational services grew as well.
“Job growth is up in Walla Walla,” Suljic said. “We are at 116% job recovery rate since coming out of the pandemic.”
Between March 2021 and March 2022, 1,200 non-farm jobs were created and all jobs were regained in the leisure and hospitality sectors, Sulic said.
Suljic noted that retail business is struggling even though consumer confidence is high.
“Many retailers are changing their model to a more online presence,” Suljic said. “They are restructuring their business operations as more people shop online instead of at stores.”
Columbia County is at 6% unemployment, where it's been since the beginning of the year.
