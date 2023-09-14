Walla Walla Symphony's 2023-24 season will be unlike any other its audiences have seen for three decades as six candidates vie for the baton. Finalists come from all over the country and outside the U.S., and their conducting experience spans the globe.
The Symphony's 117th season will be composed of six concerts, each conducted by one of the finalists, and will culminate in the appointment of the new conductor in June.
The search for a new conductor comes after the retirement of Yaacov "Yaki" Bergman, who helmed the Symphony for 36 years.
Because the conductor of the Symphony is so integral to the direction of the ensemble and organization as a whole, the application and interview are only a small portion of a much more comprehensive process that each candidate must complete.
"They choose the music and help set the vision artistically," said Symphony CEO Leah Wilson-Velasco, so it's important to make the right decision for the Symphony and the community.
To determine the fit and harmony of vision, each candidate will complete an "on-campus interview" of sorts, during which they will visit Walla Walla for about a week, tour the community and prepare and conduct a concert. Audiences will have the opportunity to provide feedback, which will help the committee make its final decision.
Each candidate was given a specific orchestra size and budget with which to build their programs, creating a level playing field. The search committee also took measures to ensure variety and representation of different musical styles throughout the season to avoid repetition.
The Symphony formed a 15-member search committee that has worked weekly since October and includes community members, musicians, board members and a search advocate.
One committee member with a higher education background knew about the existence of the search advocate role, which is intended to help examine biases and challenge the way the committee thinks about job searches.
"The Walla Walla Symphony has embarked on intentional work to become a more diverse and equitable organization," Wilson-Velasco said.
She emphasized that the Symphony is in a civic role of bringing people together rather than being internal-facing.
"This is an opportunity for the community to say what they want from an arts organization," she said.
The search committee accepted letters of interest in written and video form. They didn't ask for a strict experience-based curriculum vitae, but rather posed the question, "Why do you think you can do this?"
They narrowed the candidate pool from more than 130 applicants from around the world, including Europe, Australia, Canada and South and Central America.
The six finalists are John Young Shik Concklin, Antoine T. Clark, Kelly Kuo, Dina Gilbert, Nikolas Caoile and Fernanda Lastra.
John Young Shik Concklin is the music director of the Spartanburg (S.C.) Philharmonic and Hendersonville (N.C.) Symphony Orchestra, and conductor with the Atlanta Music Project and Piedmont Chamber Orchestra (also based in Spartanburg).
His concert, titled "New Sounds Find Belonging," features composers who "sought belonging in Western-European musical traditions that were not their own."
"At this concert, we will explore together how each composer found a way to nod to tradition while simultaneously lifting up their own voice, heritage and identity along the way," he said in a statement.
Antoine T. Clark is the founding music and artistic director of Ohio's Worthington Chamber Orchestra and assistant conductor of West Virginia's Wheeling Symphony Orchestra.
His chosen music will take listeners on "an aural expedition of orchestral beauty, grace and intense emotion that showcases the magic of the orchestra."
Kelly Kuo is the current music director of the Reno Chamber Orchestra, artistic director and conductor of Oregon Mozart Players and associate artistic director of American Lyric Theater.
The composers chosen for his program "defied societal and musical expectations to create memorable works filled with character and beauty," he said.
Dina Gilbert is currently the music director of British Columbia's Kamloops Symphony. She has conducted many major Canadian orchestras and orchestras in the U.S., Colombia, Spain, France and Japan.
The theme of her concert is "Rising Stars — An Exploration of Innovation and Classics," and juxtaposes modern brilliance with timeless beauty.
Nikolas Caoile is the music director and conductor of the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra and director of orchestras at Central Washington University.
His concert, titled "Musica Antiqua," combines three dynamic musical selections that modernize and reimagine the past. The sound grows with each piece, starting with strings and ending in a full ensemble complete with pipe organ.
Fernanda Lastra was appointed conductor diversity fellow at the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in 2022. She serves as an assistant conductor, cover conductor and main conductor for the BPO Family Kids and Music for Youth concert series.
Argentina's urban tango and the landscapes of the pampas will come out in her program as well as the Bohemian lands of the Czech Republic.
"Three composers, each passionately devoted to their countries, depict the sounds of their people, emotions and life events through the universal language of music," she said.
Dates and times for all six concerts, a season brochure and information about each candidate are available at wwsymphony.org.
Yaacov Bergman retired in spring 2023 at the end of his 36th season as music director and conductor.
Health challenges prevented Bergman from returning to Walla Walla to direct his farewell concert, but the Symphony is hopeful that he can return in the future to issue a final farewell to the organization, musicians and community.
