A farewell concert performance on Tuesday, June 6, was expected to close a 36-year tenure for Walla Walla Symphony's music director and conductor Yaacov "Yaki" Bergman.
However, symphony officials said that because of ongoing medical reasons, Bergman will not be available to conduct his final Walla Walla concert, which has been canceled.
Patron relations coordinator Rachel Condie said symphony officials still hope to celebrate Bergman and honor his contributions at a future date, noting that patrons would be updated about any new details.
Bergman joined the Walla Walla Symphony in 1987 and has conducted more than 200 concerts, more than any previous conductor in the organization's 116 years.
"These years have been consistently rewarding for me, and I am deeply grateful for the many musical memories we have shared," Bergman said in an issued statement. "I have been privileged to work with WWS’s dedicated musicians in their unflagging commitment to standards of excellence. I thank the Board of Trustees and extend my appreciation for their ongoing support."
Leah Wilson-Velasco, CEO of the Symphony, said Bergman brought an "incredible level of professionalism, creativity and artistry" to the Symphony's program. His work and dedication allowed the organization to grow, both in number of concerts and its range of musical repertoire.
She said Bergman also expanded the Symphony's collaboration and partnerships within the musical community during his tenure.
"We have been really lucky to have him with us for so long," Wilson-Velasco said.
She said officials are waiting for a time when they can properly celebrate his departure.
"We are definitely disappointed that we could not do that right now," she said, adding that the Symphony will do more when Bergman is available.
