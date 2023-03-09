Walla Walla School Board is in the final stages of creating its new strategic plan, which will be in place for the next three to five years.
One of the plan’s strategies is to ensure all Walla Walla Public Schools students are fluent readers by the end of second grade, which would also address teaching strategies for children with dyslexia. The school board discussed the possibility of removing this item from the strategic plan at a meeting Tuesday, March 7, but decided to keep it.
Some school board members pointed out that the item concerning second-grade literacy was not a strategy but rather a goal.
“That is definitely the goal,” said Superintendent Wade Smith. “The strategies would be how we get there, and that’s through some of the LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) training we’re doing right now and the identification of dyslexia work that we are really excited about delving into.”
School board president Derek Sarley suggested the item be removed from the strategic plan.
“One of the points of feedback from staff that I heard was that they liked everything that was on here, but more isn’t more,” Sarley said. “If we’re going to add things and focus on things, then what are we going to take away? I just want to make sure that we’re prioritizing the right things.”
School board member Eric Rindal said leaving this item out of the plan was too much of a risk and that including it emphasized an importance on reading.
“I think it’s really important, and I understand where you’re coming from,” Rindal told Sarley. “Is that really a metric that belongs in procedures? But if students don’t learn to read by second and certainly third grade, it sets them up for failure.”
School board member Ruth Ladderud agreed, saying the school board should not risk losing track of early reading goals.
“I like the thought of simplifying, but I think I like even more outlining exactly what our on-streams and aspirations are,” Ladderud said. “And it allows some very concrete discussions on how we budget for ensuring fluent readers in the second grade.”
Smith said one reason reading fluency was included in the strategic plan was to emphasize the school district’s other goal of dyslexia training, which was not originally a priority for the plan.
“This is a strategy that came onto this work about a month ago,” Smith said. “This was not here two months ago. This is one from feedback and visiting with elementary schools. We need to call this out. It’s that important.”
Smith said after Tuesday’s meeting that an action plan would be created, outlining the methods the school board intends to follow to achieve its four goals, which are: ambitious learning for all, relevant and rigorous experience, culture of equity and belonging and partnership with family and community. The plan will then be finalized in April.
