Jerry Zahl, a member of the Walla Walla High School Class of 1962, has given his all to the Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund since its founding 11 years ago.
He’s tirelessly raised funds for the passion project, which helps area graduates advance through college.
From its first year when it brought in $14,000 to its current value of more than $228,000, the fund has provided $36,000 in scholarships. Fellow 1962 classmate Garth Lindsey has often matched class gifts at a rate of two to one.
After his dogged stewardship, the nearly 80-year-old Zahl is handing over the reins.
The newly-established Walla Walla Public Schools Foundation, helmed by Executive Director Elsa Watson, will lead the fundraising effort into the future, building on Zahl’s legacy.
“The costs of an advanced education are rising, and this scholarship fund makes it possible for anyone to help support advanced education, commensurate with their means, while assisting many very capable students in realizing their potential,” Zahl said.
Managed by Blue Mountain Community Foundation, the fund began in 2012 as the Wa-Hi Class of 1962 approached its 50th reunion. Classmates wanted their class gift to be lasting, something that would benefit the community for years to come.
Zahl established the fund, encouraged and helped by classmates.
Zahl has championed the cause throughout, sharing his unique pitch with nearly every reunion class and encouraging the Wa-Hi alumni to consider donating the amount of their graduation year.
He suggested everyone in the Class of 1962 could donate $19.62, or $1,962 if they felt so inspired, Watson said.
“Gifts range from $19.62 per month to total the class year, such as $1,983. The largest individual gift to date has been $25,000.
“We realized that if only 100 members of the Class of 1962, which has more than 360 members, were to contribute $20 per year for 50 years, we would have $100,000,” Zahl said.
“You do not need to be a millionaire to give to this scholarship fund. Each graduate contributing their graduation year in dollars and cents annually would be a good place to start.
“The acceptance and support from the local community has been absolutely fantastic from the beginning because everyone senses the need.”
Gifts from all graduates and friends of further education are welcome.
“It’s an absolute honor to continue Jerry’s important efforts for the community,” Watson said. “It’s inspirational to see what one caring, determined, enthusiastic individual can do. We look forward to helping to spread the word about this fund and encouraging alumni to continue their support.”
Each year, this fund makes it possible for Walla Walla grads to pursue and earn a degree beyond high school. As Zahl put it, “We are working toward opening wider doors so that local public high school students with limited financial resources will be able to acquire additional education beyond high school.”
All funds are received and invested through BMCF.
To make donations and learn more about the Walla Walla Public Schools Scholarship Fund go online to bluemountainfoundation.org or call 509 529-4371. Watson is at elsa@wwpsfoundation.org.
