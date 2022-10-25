The Sustainable Living Center in Walla Walla kicks off its 2023-23 workshop series Tuesday with a session on home energy savings.
Sustainable Living Center’s Director Erendira Cruz will lead participants through no cost, low cost, and moderate cost actions to make homes more comfortable during cold winter months, while possibly even reducing utility bills.
This workshop is from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
This year, the center is using a “pay what you can” model for workshop registration.
“We believe the cost of a workshop should not be an obstacle to discovery and learning,” according to a release issued by the center.
The center will hold workshops throughout the year, including “Zero-Waste Crafts,” “Sustainable Self Care” and “DIY Home Remodeling."
Workshops are held at Walla Walla Community College's Water and Environmental Center at 640 Water Center Drive in Walla Walla.
For more information on the complete schedule and to register, visit the SLC website at slcww.org/public-workshop-series.
