Barbara Knudson, resident of Walla Walla, gazes at the picturesque and unobstructed view from her porch. She hears the light quacking of ducks in the nearby ponds that are fed from the springs that bubble out of the ground on her property.
This serene scene might not exist for long. She's worried it'll disappear, and all for the sake of better cellphone reception.
Neighbors of the Blue Mountain Community Church, where a 65-foot camouflaged cell tower might be constructed, are worried about health and environmental impacts that might occur. They worry about peace of mind when it comes to their property.
"It's not a problem until it's in your backyard," Knudson said. "We want our neighbors to understand that if it can happen to us, it can happen to them."
Knudson's home is just 300 feet from the proposed cell tower location. Inn at Blackberry Creek, the neighboring bed and breakfast that Knudson owns, is 620 feet away. If the cell tower goes in, she said she might have to close its doors for safety concerns.
Knudson and the surrounding neighbors said they lost all sense of tranquility when they received a notice from the city asking for public comment about a cell tower. Since then, they have been researching, picketing and protesting against what they describe as the invasion of cell towers not just in their neighborhood, but everyone's.
Mark Coram and John Hair III serve on the board for the Blue Mountain Community Church. Hair said AT&T reached out to the church in fall 2020 because they were interested in putting a cell tower on the property.
"We were told that the zoning at the time in Walla Walla didn't allow for cell towers in residential areas," Hair said. "They said the city was in the process of reevaluating whether or not they wanted to change the code."
Hair said the city's code change made board members feel at ease in working with AT&T on a cell tower. "That made us, as church board members, feel good that there was an additional review process to make sure that it was safe and prudent to have cell towers in urban spaces."
Both Coram and Hair said the church wanted to do a good thing for the community to give back.
"We didn't want to put anybody at risk, so we have a representative from AT&T host a meeting in the church for anybody to come and voice their thoughts," Coram said. "We, the church, are here to serve and do well for the community, and we thought that having that rep there would help."
"From our research, the cities research and AT&T's research, it's not a safety issue if it's done correctly," Coram said. "The goal of our church is to take care of the community. When we saw that the city approved the code change then we saw the opportunity to help the community."
On Oct. 12, 2022, Walla Walla lifted its 20-year ban on cell towers in residential areas. The Walla Walla Municipal Code amendment resulted in zoning changes that allow small wireless facilities to exist in residential areas.
Walla Walla used several paths to garner public engagement before the amendment change was official, using social media, the city's public notice website and the Union-Bulletin, but received minimal community response.
The amendment allows cell towers in residential zones, but only on non-residential properties such as offices and places of worship. The facilities are required to use stealth technology, meaning they must blend with the environment. The towers are designed to minimize their aesthetic and visual impact on the surrounding area.
Towers cannot exceed 65 feet in height and must be equally distant from all residential homes. Previously, the city code allowed towers in nonresidential zones but generally cell towers needed to be 300 feet or farther away from homes. The code amendment allows antenna support structures to exist on buildings that are taller than 35 feet.
Residential zones should be the last location considered, according to the code. Telecommunication companies first must consider whether antennas can be placed on existing towers, on publicly used structures, or in other zones before a facility can be considered in a residential zone.
A month and a half after the code was changed, J5 Infrastructure Partners applied for a State Enviromental Policy Act, or SEPA, review of the construction of a 65-foot cell tower at 928 Sturm Ave.
The SEPA review checklist is used by governmental agencies to determine whether there is to be any environmental impacts from a project. In the case of this cell project none were found, which baffled Casey and Vicky McClellan, who are other residents in the neighborhood.
"The misrepresentations within the application, particularly in regard to water, wetlands and the environment were not good," Casey McClellan said. "You can see the wetlands from here (the proposed build site). The wildlife here is amazing. We have amphibians, owls and mammals. The city required us to sacrifice a substantial part of our property to enhance that."
The neighboring areas of the church are dotted with springs and ponds that attract wildlife. Some neighbors even have fences around their gardens to prevent deer from eating their vegetables.
Beyond what the tower could mean for the wildlife, neighbors also are worried about the financial toll the cell tower could have on their property values.
Dan Preas, lifelong resident of Walla Walla, was just approved to move forward with design plans for a housing development that is directly adjacent to the cell tower location.
"Who's going to want to buy a house here?" Preas said. "Everyone's property value is going to take a hit."
The Journal of Real Estate Finance and Economics found that properties within a mile of a cell tower result in significant social welfare costs, declining 2.46% on average, and up to 9.78% for locations that can see the tower, compared to locations that cannot.
"I spoke with two realty owners in Walla Walla and five realtors, one of which is a realtor and lender, and (that person) said that property values, at least for me, will go down $3.5 million," Preas said. "Thats a big deal for me. The city is supposed to look out for us."
Parker and Nancy Powell relocated from Vancouver, Wa., to Walla Walla to escape the city's fast pace, finding it to be a perfect retirement spot.
"We came here for our senior years, what time we have left, to find peace and quiet," Parker Powell said. "Instead, we get this."
The Powells have put their life savings into their home.
"We own our home," Powell said. "The closer you are to a cell tower, the greater the impact is on the value of your home. For us, that's going to be about 20%."
The Powell residence is valued at $660,000. With a 20% property value reduction, they could lose more than $130,000.
"This would come out of two seniors' pockets, out of our life savings," Powell said. "Who is going to be culpable for either our health damages or the theft of our savings?"
The Jan. 25 City Council meeting spent more than an hour discussing the cell tower between concerned community members and Council members.
Mayor Tom Scribner addressed those at the meeting who questioned the City Council's decision to change the code.
"The problem is — and this is not a criticism of anybody other than the process that we're all involved in, you and the council and staff — is that we have a process, and the process has correctly been followed but obviously to not everyone's satisfaction," Scribner said. "I'm sorry that we as a Council, we as a city, and you as individuals, are where we are."
The next coming months is expected to offer residents a chance to comment publicly about the cell tower's construction. Those wanting to comment are encouraged to attend the public hearing with the Walla Walla Hearing Examiner. The hearing has yet to be scheduled.
"Our hands, ladies and gentlemen, as a Council, are tied," Scribner said at the January meeting.
The bulk the concerns of church neighbors lie with the city's vote to change its code in the first place.
"When you pass a code on how close a toilet is supposed to be to a wall, that doesn't make much difference," Knudson said. "When you pass a code about something that is a type 2B carcinogen, that is something that requires an expert."
According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer and World Health Organization, radio frequency waves are classified as Group 2B carcinogens and are described as agents that are possibly cancerous to humans.
"If I don't want to have my cellphone near me, I can hold it away," Knudson said. "I can't get away from this. I can't move that cell tower. That's where the concern lies. You can't just turn it off if you get sick."
