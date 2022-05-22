The Washington State Department of Commerce is giving $1.7 million in grants to 28 communities across the state to develop housing action plans to address affordable housing shortages.
Walla Walla will receive $50,000, which will be used to support housing strategies to increase urban residential building capacity, according to a news release from the commerce department.
The news release said that decades of underbuilding in Washington led to a shortage of more than 225,000 units statewide, which contributed to affordable housing and homelessness crises.
“This funding puts tools in the hands of community leaders to take steps to address housing capacity at the local level,” Commerce Director Lisa Brown said.
This is the second round of grants. Forty-four communities received grants in November 2021.
The Washington Legislature created the grant program in 2019 to address the affordable housing crisis.
