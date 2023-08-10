Voting for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin's Readers' Choice Awards has closed, and the top vote-getters will be announced starting next week.
Greg Thompson, senior advertising director for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, said more than 37,000 votes were cast to decide which local businesses should be recognized in their respective categories for restaurants, retail and more.
“Clearly, this is something that the community enjoys participating in, and I’d like to thank everybody that played along,” Thompson said.
The winners will be announced and recognized at an event at the end of September, but businesses will find out whether they were among the top five finalists in their category starting the week of Aug. 14, Thompson said.
The top vote-getters will be invited to the September event by representatives from the advertising department through their Union-Bulletin-affiliated phone numbers and emails.
Businesses should verify whether other award-related contacts are affiliated with the Union-Bulletin, Thompson said.
After the September event, the Readers’ Choice results will be announced in a special section published in the Union-Bulletin.
Questions about the Readers' Choice Awards can be directed to the Union-Bulletin's advertising department at 509-525-3304 or advertising@wwub.com.
