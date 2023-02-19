Friends, family and anonymous doners all have contributed more than $11,000 for Isaiah Standard, an alumnus of Whitman College and DeSales Catholic High School.
The donations go toward medical bills after the 24-year-old's diagnosis of astrocytoma, an aggressive brain cancer.
The fundraiser on Angelink first opened for doners on Jan. 6. Since then, 70 people have donated to help alleviate treatment and living costs. The goal was $10,000 but a total of $11,200 has been raised as of Thursday by the community that has rallied behind Standard.
Margo Aichele, the donations organizer, said she first came to know Standard through Little League Baseball, which her son Dexter played as well. Aichele said they spent a lot of time traveling with Standard and his family.
Aside from growing up and playing baseball together Isaiah and Dexter were roommates their last two years at Whitman College, and their friendship continued after they graduated.
In 2020 Standard graduated from Whitman College with a degree in computer science.
Aichele said the importance of helping Standard came to her when her son suffered a seizure in September. "Isaiah and Dexter were sharing a tent at a friend's wedding when it happened."
Her son eventually had a second seizure, and she had no idea what to expect next.
"It was terrifying," Aichele said.
Less than a year later, she received a call that Standard had a seizure while on his way to work.
"I just kept thinking this could have been Dexter and it put me into this supercharge 'what can I do to help him' mindset," Aichele said.
Aichele reached out to Whitman College as well as Walla Walla Catholic Schools to get information out about a fundraiser for Standard.
"It was amazing," Aichele said. "The outreach between Whitman College and the Catholic Schools for Isaiah was just incredible."
Christine Richard, an English teacher at DeSales High School, said in a letter of recommendation she wrote for Standard as he pursued higher education that it was a privilege to have him in class.
"Working with Isaiah has been an absolute pleasure from his freshmen year through the beginning of his senior year," Richard said. "I want to write this letter to thank him for the outstanding role model he has been to our student body for the past four years. His integrity, humility and wisdom have been a blessing."
Richard compares Standard's approach to being in the classroom to Catholic saint Thomas Becket's sentiment — "I love doing what I have to do and doing it well."
"What most students do not have is the demeanor of Isaiah," Richard said. "He is one of the most natural and effective leaders by example that I have witnessed. This leadership is evident in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in the community."
Standard graduated from DeSales Catholic High School in 2016, receiving both the Male Scholar Athlete Award and Salutatorian for his class. Standard played both basketball and baseball.
"In his process of living life, Isaiah is a simple young man who is simply outstanding," Richard said. "When I look at Isaiah, I see a young man who understands life more deeply than many adults."
Standard is currently staying at the Editha House in Phoenix. Editha House works to provide adult cancer and lung transplant patients a home-away-from-home atmosphere.
Aichele, who has been in contact with Standard as she has spearheaded the fundraiser, said she thinks Standard has been pretty overwhelmed by the support he has received.
"Every day I was able to say there was another thousand donated was amazing," Aichele said. "So many people have come together to support this amazing kid. I am really thankful for everything."
