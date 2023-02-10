Walla Walla Public Schools has named finalists for its open principal positions at Edison and Prospect Point elementary schools, and now the district is inviting community members to meet the candidates at two upcoming events.
The pool for each school has been narrowed down to one internal candidate and one external candidate each.
At Prospect Point Elementary School, the finalists are Justin Vernon, the school’s interim principal, and Colleen Chamberlain, a student services coordinator at an elementary school in the Redmond School District.
At Edison Elementary School, the finalists are Amy Kasenga, Edison’s interim principal, and Marlene Perez, an educator in the North Beach School District in Pacific Beach, Wa.
WWPS Superintendent Wade Smith said feedback from the events will help district leadership make the final hiring decisions.
“We would love parents, students, faculty and community to attend the meet and greets,” Smith said. “They are extremely important to our vetting and stakeholder engagement process.”
The public is invited to meet the Prospect Point candidates at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Prospect Point Elementary Library, 55 Reser Road.
The next day, also at 4 p.m., the Edison candidates will meet the public at the Edison Elementary Library, 1315 East Alder St.
Attendees will be asked to complete feedback cards for each candidate.
The job at Prospect Point became available when former Principal Barb Casey was promoted to a district administration position. Vernon has been the interim principal for this school year.
He was the assistant principal at Prospect Point for two years before that. He also served as principal at Blue Ridge Elementary School in Walla Walla for one year before that school closed to become an early learning center. He has been an educator for 20 years.
Chamberlain has been in education for 27 years.
If she were hired, she would not be a newcomer to Walla Walla Public Schools. She was a teacher at Green Park Elementary School in Walla Walla for eight years.
At Edison, Kasenga became interim principal when former principal Jenny Foster took this school year off for personal reasons. When Foster’s departure became permanent, the job became available.
Kasenga has spent the past seven years of her 27 years in education in Walla Walla, teaching at multiple elementary and middle schools in the district.
Perez has been in education for 18 years. She has experience as a teacher, bilingual para-educator and in several other roles.
