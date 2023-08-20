Walla Walla Public Library is looking for a new director of library services after former director Erin Wells resigned at the beginning of August.
Pamela Taylor, the library’s human resources director, said Wells “chose to resign to care for her family and to pursue other opportunities.”
Wells was hired in July 2019 and came to Walla Walla from the Milton-Freewater Public Library, where she was the director for almost five years.
The Walla Walla library plans to hire a new director about the end of September.
“We have a competitive recruitment process and so both internal and external candidates can apply and will be considered,” Taylor said.
The library has been working on a renovation and expansion project since 2021, which Taylor said was still in progress and that no major changes would come as a result of Wells’ resignation.
“Every time you have a new director, of course, they’re going to lead in the manner that they choose,” Taylor said. “But I don’t see any substantial changes. We have a great library, and I think that will continue.”
The job listing, which is posted on the city’s website, requires a master’s degree in library and information science and five years of increasingly responsible experience, including at least three years of supervisory experience.
Applications are available online at tinyurl.com/ynr4hy9n.
