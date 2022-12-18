The Walla Walla Public Library is moving forward with its plan for a major renovation and expansion with the aim at starting construction in 2024 or 2025.
Still in the preliminary stages, according to Walla Walla Public Library Director Erin Wells, the project needs at least another year to determine the final design and finish fundraising.
Current proposals designed by Seattle-based SHKS Architects are estimated to cost as much as $24 million with anticipated inflation taken into account.
"That could change in the design process, but that is the preliminary estimate — and those are 2024 dollars," Wells said. "They're looking ahead, so that's probably why it's a bit higher than what you would think.
"Part of the higher cost is that the cost of construction has gone up significantly in the last few years."
About half of the estimated $24 million already has been secured through a state grant, a large donation from a contributor who wishes to remain anonymous, as well as city funds.
In the meantime, Walla Walla Public Library welcomes public input before construction gets going.
"We just want to let the public know so it isn't a surprise," Wells said. "And we want them to be involved in the process and preliminary conceptual plans. We'll have at least a year of the design process before construction would take place."
Plans are to update the 52-year-old building at 238 East Alder St. with an interior renovation and add another 5,000 square feet to better accommodate community needs.
The library now takes up about 17,000 square feet, with another 2,000 at its basement level.
"One of our biggest challenges right now is not having a good, dedicated space for programs," Wells said. "We'd have additional children's play area, quiet reading areas for adults and meeting rooms for the public as well."
After more than half a century in operation, the current building has shown its age:
- Roof and window leaks damage materials and equipment.
- Lack of insulation results in high energy costs and inconsistent room temperatures.
- Staff workplaces, including several that are without any windows, have little room for storage.
- Some parts of the building are still not Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible, challenging those with mobility issues to safely navigate the interior.
Only one structural change has come to Walla Walla Public Library since it first went up in 1970.
About 5,000 square feet was added to the children's area in 2006.
That was all they could do at the time with the available funds, said Wells, who has been Walla Walla Public Library Director since 2019.
"I've looked at those plans, and they're very similar to what we've come up with," Wells said. "But at that time, they were just only able to accomplish just a small part of the project. The rest of the project never materialized."
In addition to finalizing the design and its funding, Walla Walla Public Library must also spend the next year finding a temporary home to occupy while its Alder Street building is revamped.
Easier said than done is the relocation of a popular community gathering place, frequented by about 200,000 visitors each year and home to more than 350,000 books, magazines, CDs, DVDs and other library materials.
"If they're going to renovate the entire building, it wouldn't be possible for us to work here," Wells said. "I'm looking at where we can go. It's hard to find a space this large that has the technology that you need, the staff space, space for books. I have some ideas, but nothing yet. It's hard to really know right now because construction is potential for 2025."
Walla Walla City Council last year authorized a $50,000 contract with SHKS Architects for preliminary drawings and cost estimates.
SHKS has presented the library board of directors with more than a handful of options.
"We narrowed down from there — what we felt was the right size building that had all of the components that we wanted," Wells said.
The library has, in turn, asked the public for feedback.
An open house Nov. 19 invited everybody to see the proposals, ask questions and share their opinions.
"I think we had about 50 people there, which was pretty great considering it was snowing that day," Wells said. "They had a lot of questions at the end, which was really good. A lot of feedback, and it seems pretty positive so far."
