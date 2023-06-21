A $3 million project planned along Rose Street in 2024 will extend the life of the road and include reconfigurations to improve safety, according to the city of Walla Walla.
The pavement preservation project will reseal the roadway from the city limit at College Place east to Park Street.
The upgrades are similar to those made along East Isaacs Avenue in 2020.
The updated roadway will be reconfigured from four lanes to three, with one travel lane in both directions, one center turn lane and bike lanes in both directions. The bike lanes will merge into shared-use lanes between Fourth Avenue and Palouse Street.
Pedestrian crossing and traffic signals also will be upgraded, according to the project page.
The seal will help preserve the $7.8 million invested between 2011 and 2015 for the reconstruction of Rose Street, extending the life of the road by an additional five to 15 years, according to the city.
The adjustment from four lanes to three is meant to improve safety.
There were 206 crashes within the project area between 2016 and 2021, according to the city. Of the total, six involved pedestrians and five involved bicyclists.
Reconfiguring the road to three lanes generally reduces the frequency of rear-end collisions and sideswipes, common crashes along the roadway. The added bike lanes and updated signals also improve safety for pedestrians.
The project was estimated to cost $3 million.
The city has grant funds — $924,000 from the National Highway System Asset Management Program and $750,000 from the Highway Safety Improvement Program — to cover just over half of the project cost.
Funds from the city’s Transportation Benefit District will cover the remaining $1.3 million.
The city of Walla Walla has a virtual open house for residents to learn more and submit questions and feedback. Visit gowallawalla.us and select the project for details.
