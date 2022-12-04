Drop letters to St. Nick at the Walla Walla Parks & Recreation office, 55 E. Moore St. between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Remember to include a return address to receive a reply from Santa Claus.
Great news for area children: Walla Walla Parks & Recreation elves are joining forces with St. Nickolas.
At the moment Kris Kringle is in a very busy season making a list and checking it twice before jetting around the world for Dec. 25 deliveries.
The Parks & Rec office is accepting families’ letters via a special letters to Santa mailbox.
Drop missives in the box at 55 E. Moore St. between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Be sure to include a return address to receive a reply from Santa Claus.
