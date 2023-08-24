International Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday, Aug. 31., is a day for educational awareness and remembrance for those who have died without stigma and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.
On Thursday, Aug. 31, Hope Street, Trilogy Recovery Community, Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, and other organizations will come together to host the second annual Overdose Awareness event.
The event will have free family-friendly BBQ from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Washington Park, 700 W. Cherry St. in Walla Walla. Both dinners provided by Tacos La Monarca and drinks provided by Whitman Acres will be complimentary. A special exhibit to commemorate the lives of survivors and lost loved ones will be on display.
Event organizers recommend the public bring chairs and blankets.
Narcan — or Naloxone — is a synthetic opioid antagonist that can be used for emergency treatment of an opioid overdose. Narcan will be distributed at the event to those who want it, and an information station on how to administer Narcan will also be available.
Karen Carman, executive director of Hope Street, said this campaign seeks to raise awareness, honor the lives of those who have been impacted by overdose and encourage and remind people that there are resources to help with recovery.
Hope Street is a clean and sober living home for women struggling with substance use disorder. To learn more visit hopestreethomes.org.
"This event can be heavy," Carman said. "There are people all over the world who are impacted by overdose. We just want to remember and remind people that recovery is possible."
September is National Recovery Month, which has been observed since 1989 to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices.
"We feel like that is such a nice transition," she said. "September is the reminder that recovery is possible. When we talk about recovery, we believe that there are a lot of different avenues."
The Walla Walla Valley has several resources including Hope Street, Trilogy Recovery Community Comprehensive Healthcare, Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, and the Milton-Freewater COPES Peer Center.
Several of these organizations will be at the event to provide more information about the services they offer.
"We all stay connected so we can get people the help they need," Carman said. "We work better together. Our community has a lot of resources, and we have a lot of people who want to help."
