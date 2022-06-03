A Walla Walla man was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV late Thursday, June 2.
Jacob L. Hedahl, 26, was headed west on Isaacs Avenue at 11:43 p.m. on his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle without its headlight on when he collided with a 2003 Ford Escape driven by 19-year-old Grandview, Washington, man Jasper A. Wall, according to Washington State Patrol.
Hedahl, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center. Wall was not injured in the crash, WSP said.
Hedahl's motorcycle was totaled, while Wall’s vehicle had reportable damage.
Charges against Hedahl are pending, according to the report.
